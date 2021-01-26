Rhodes explains student digs accreditation policy

Rhodes University has adjusted its requirements for off-campus student accommodation after alarm over a ruling that student accommodation paid for by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) must meet certain criteria for accreditation.

In a media release this week, the University said it had been inundated with enquiries about NSFAS off-campus accommodation accreditation for 2021.

“Concerned students, landlords and estate agents have been in communication with the University about the issue,” Rhodes said. “After taking this feedback into careful consideration, the management have decided to make an adjusted plan has been formulated to accommodate the needs of as many different stakeholders as possible.”

Aaccommodation accreditation is a legal requirement based on guidelines by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) for NSFAS-funded students.

“These exist to protect students against extortion and ensure accommodation is conducive to living and learning,” the University said. “It is also a requirement that such spaces be fit for purpose in line with health and safety legislation and regulations.”

Rhodes University said it had decided to adopt a phased approach to implementing the policy, “with full recognition and appreciation of the broader implications this policy has on students and external private accommodation service providers”.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on 18 January announced that tertiary institutions would open for the academic year between early March and Mid-April. The start of the 2021 Academic Year for first time entries was aligned with the availability of Department of Basic Education National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results.

Under Covid-19 protocols, student registration at Rhodes for 2021 is virtual and lectures start on 15 March. According to the University’s calendar, which it emphasises is “fluid” because of Covid-19, first years will arrive on campus on 6 March for a virtual O-Week, alongside 4th-year Pharmacy students.

Other students are expected to physically return to campus in the second term, which starts on 3 May.

For NSAS-funded accommodation, Rhodes University has distinguished between students who have already entered into valid lease agreements for 2021, and those entering into agreements from 1 March.

“Students that have already signed leases with non-accredited service providers will still receive their 2021 allowances,” the University said. “These students must still submit copies of their lease agreements and other required documents to the Financial Aid Office as per previous years.”

Students signing their leases after 1 March 2021, however, were urged to seek accredited accommodation service providers complying with the University policy.

The list of accredited accommodation providers would be published on the Oppidan Union’s web page.

“Students can also obtain this information by emailing oppidan.secretary@ru.ac.za once the approval process has taken place in February 2021,” the University said.

NSFAS students were strongly discouraged from cancelling residence accommodation and entering into lease agreements with external accommodation service providers if they did not have a confirmation of funding for the year 2021, the University said.

“Students with pending NSFAS applications must wait for a confirmation of 2021 funding before entering into lease agreements. This is to guard against potential liability and the risk of contractual breaches due to the unsuccessful funding applications.”

The payment of allowances to NSFAS funded students in 2021 would only start once the University had received the 2021 NSFAS Guidelines relating to payment of allowances; the scheme had confirmed a student’s NSFAS funding for 2021; and a student had successfully registered. Students were also required to provide a copy of a signed lease agreement for accommodation in Makhanda for 2021.

While around 3000 students a year stay in non-campus accommodation, the University’s Oppidan Union wasn’t able to confirm to GMDirect what proportion are NSFAS funded.

In its statement, Rhodes refuted claims that the University had made students pay for accommodation while they were home.

“All students who had paid for accommodation were refunded in November 2020 except NSFAS students as per terms and conditions of NSFAS,” the University said. Unused funds had been returned to NSFAS as per the Scheme’s policy.

In his 18 January address, Nzimande said NSFAS had recorded over 750 000 applications for the 2021 academic year – 185 000 more than for 2020. More than 460 000 (61%) of the applicants were SASSA beneficiaries. The evaluation of applications began in December 2020 and was due to be finalised in mid-February.

Virtual learning tools

Because of the emphasis on virtual learning under Covid-19, NSFAS-funded students will buy laptops through their learning materials allowance.

Nzimande said the post-secondary education and training sector was negotiating with mobile network operators for a long-term solution to the provision of data.

“Our intention is to make sure that no student gets left behind during these turbulent times of the pandemic, but also find a sustainable long-term strategy that ensures that the PSET sector does not revert back to pre-Covid status in relation to access to online resources by students and lecturers,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande said the zero-rating of educational websites remained a priority and that where connectivity was poor, students would be supported through “innovative mechanisms” for ensuring they access teaching and learning support material.

The Department’s Covid Responsiveness Grant is intended to support universities to implement a mix of physical and virtual learning, as well as safety plans.

“Students who can continue studying from home are being requested to do so. However, many students who have to complete their academic programmes and have difficulty doing so away from campus have returned,” Nzimande said.

“Unlike in 2020, when we were dealing with one academic year, at this point in time we are dealing with the completion of the 2020 academic year and the opening of the 2021 academic year.”

He was confident the academic year would be successfully completed by the end of February for most and by March for all institutions.

Nzimande said students would return to TVET colleges in a staggered manner on 25 January, and 1, 8 and 15 February. Those returning in February would be provided with remote learning support, Nzimande said.

Spokesperson for Eastcape Midlands College Elmari van der Merwe said registration, and certain classes, were already under way in Makhanda.

“EMC is doing everything to the best of our ability to ensure full compliance with and adherence to the Covid-19 regulations in accordance with the President and Minister’s call to protect all staff and students,” Van der Merwe said. “A Covid-19 Steering Committee is in place and the committee has compiled a Covid-19 Action Plan with guidelines to control and minimise the spread of the virus.”

Registration and commencement of classes in Makhanda were as follows: