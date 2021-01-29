February payments for Sassa grants

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) wishes to advise that payments of social grants for the month of February, will begin on Wednesday 3 February for old age and Thursday 4 February for disability grants, while child support, foster and care dependency grants will be paid from 5 February 2021.

Payments at cash paypoints will beging on 8 February 2021.

The Agency calls upon all Care Dependency Grants (CDG) recipients who had turned 18 years of age between February and December 2020 to either visit their local Sassa Offices or call their Customer Care desk using the numbers below to apply for a Disability Grant. Sassa toll free on 0800 60 10 11 or customer care line on 043 707 6300/6335 for all enquiries.