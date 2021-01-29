The Sassa cards still valid beyond 31 March 2021

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is refuting social media misinformation and claims about the expiry of the Sassa-Sapo Card on 31 March 2021. These claims are not true. The Sassa cards will not stop working on 31 March 2021.

The cards will have to be replaced, as indicated by the SA Reserve Bank report but there is no set date by which time this must be done, information on the card replacement will be made public in due course.

Sassa clients have the right to choose their payment method and there is nothing that forces the clients who are currently being paid through the South African Post Office (Sapo) to change bank accounts. They will still be paid using the current Sassa-Sapo card beyond April 2021.

All Sassa clients will be receiving grants are follows for February 2021:

* Older Persons Grants will be paid from 3 February 2021. This includes any grants linked to these accounts.

* Disability Grants will be paid from 4 February 2021. This includes any grants linked to these accounts.

All other grans will be paid from 5 February 2021.

Sassa clients are reminded that they do not have to withdraw their funds on the day that they are available – once in the account, including the Sassa/Sapo card account, the funds can be accessed anytime during the month.