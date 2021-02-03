Public Works warns of tender for cash scam

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has issued an alert to all prospective and existing suppliers that fraudsters were using the authentic names of staff members from its Supply Chain Management Unit and others to illegally demand money. In a media release, the Department said the criminals were promising bidders tenders or contracts in exchange for money.

The department said it distanced itself from this illegal practice.

“We view this in a serious negative light not only to defraud service providers but also to compromise the entire bidding process and tarnish the image of the institution,” Department head Thandolwethu Manda said.

“We appeal to the members of the public to immediately come forward and report this fraud dually to the department and SAPS as this has a criminal element. The department does not exchange tenders or contracts for money.”

The public is urged to report suspected fraud to the department’s Enterprise Risk Management Unit 040 602 4171 or 072 980 4799.To validate the authenticity of any tender or communication about it, please contact the Head of Supply Chain Management, Mzuxolile Hlazo at 071 687 3429/040 602 4669. Alternatively, use the National Anti-Corruption hotline 0800 701 701.The department is also available on WhatsApp on the following numbers: 060 983 6982, 060 983 7030, and 060 983 6994.

“The Department intends to report this matter to the Provincial Treasury and will approach the Special Investigative Unit and the Public Protector for more assistance,” Manda said.