Stick to the rules, warns Liquor Board

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has welcomed the lifting of the ban on alcohol sale and its transportation and urged liquor traders to adhere to Adjusted Level 3 regulations as pronounced by the President this week.

“The concern that liquor outlets were increasingly becoming massive super spreaders necessitated an immediate action to prevent the rapid spread of the pandemic,” the Board said in a media statement.

“The ECLB, therefore, urges liquor traders to strictly adhere to new regulations.”

According to the new Level 3 regulations, at alcohol may be sold by by licensed premises for off-site consumption only from 10am to 6pm, from Monday to Thursday excluding Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Licensed premises for on-site consumption may sell alcohol from 10am to 10pm throughout the week.

“Liquor traders must take responsibility to ensure that their patrons always adhere to the Covid-19 health protocols,” said ECLB Chief Executive Officer, Dr Nombuyiselo Makala.

Members of the public were also encouraged to consume alcohol responsibly and ensure that every time they visit liquor outlets, they adhere to all Covid 19 health protocols. These include regular washing of hands, wearing of masks and social distancing. Patrons are also urged to refrain from drinking from the same bottle, glass and sharing cigarettes, as this may inadvertently spread Covid 19 infections.

People are advised to report liquor establishments that fail to comply with trading conditions and Covid-19 regulations to the nearest police station or cto the ECLB toll-free number 080 000 0420 and WhatsApp 076 403 6223 and may remain anonymous.

“The ECLB will continue to enforce compliance with the new regulations; and will not hesitate to take necessary action against a liquor outlet that is found to be in breach of trading conditions and Covid 19 health protocols,” Makala said. “Liquor traders that have consistently continued to comply with their trading conditions and Covid-19 health protocols are commended.”