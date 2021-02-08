Three years to turn around waste management

Mphele Engineers and Separation at Source (SAS), have three years to make Makhanda’s waste management practices more sustainable, decommission the Cradock Road landfill and establish a new rubbish dump. This comes with the announcement on Monday that a tender advertised in September has been awarded to Mphele.

The engineering company has partnered with SAS – a working relationship that began in March 2020, around the time the Makana Unity League put the heat on the Mayor and Municipal Manager over the landfill. The MUL succeeded in a contempt of court case against Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa and Municipal Manager Moppo Mene, as a result of continuing problems at the landfill that affected residents. They received prison sentences, suspended provided Judge Jeremy Pickering’s 2015 court order, along with additional conditions was attended to.

Makana Director of Safety and Community Services Kelello Makgoka this week confirmed the awarding of the tender and said the landfill was past its lifespan and the main task of the contractors was to decommission and close off the existing landfill, while establishing a new site and one of seven possible sites on municipal land.

“This is part of the municipality’s spatial development planning,” Makgoka said.

