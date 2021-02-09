The team of attorneys from the Rhodes University Law Clinic behind a campaign to educate Makhanda residents about their rights as consumers. A monthly series in GMDirect starts this week with an explanation of the laws that give you rights as a consumer and how they are applied in daily life. From left to right (standing) are Ndumiso Khumalo, Shaun Bergover, Ryan McDonald (all three are legal practitioners), Mbulelo Dause (candidate legal practitioner); (seated): Siziphiwe Yuze (legal practitioner), Shoalin Rademeyer, Inga Zenzile (both are candidate legal practitioners) and Jonathan Campbell (legal practitioner). Public information and rights education is one aspect of the work they do. The Law Clinic provides free legal services to indigent people in most areas of law. Its 41 New Street offices are open during ordinary business hours, and its services are available to those members of the public who qualify for assistance in terms of a means test. For more information call 046 603 7656 or email lawclinic@ru.ac.za

