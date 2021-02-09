Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Sanitary pads for Valentine’s Day

Sophumelela Youth Development Programme traditionally hands over sanitary towels, soap and deodorant to three Makhanda high schools as part of an annual Valentine’s Day celebration.
Dubbed Love Day, the idea is to encourage empathy for girls among the male learners, and educate them about what it’s like for girls when they have their periods.
Love Day will be a little later this year because schools open on 15 February – the day after Valentine’s Day. The new date is 26 February 2021 and we would appreciate donations of sanitary towels, soap and deodorant  to make this event possible.
If you’d like to donate something or would like more information, please call organiser Luthando Mpofu 0732644340 or chairperson Sophumelela Ketelo 0730073624. You can also visit their Facebook page: Sophumelela Youth Development Programme, or email: info@sydp.org.za  
