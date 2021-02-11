Turning a wasteland into a workplace

“Most landfills separate their waste,” says Victoria Warner, CEO of Separation at Source (S@S), the company subcontracted by Mphele Engineers to manage the recycling operations at the Makhanda landfill during the next three years.
“A proper waste management system separates commercial, hazardous, green, general and household waste,” Warner explains. “In Makhanda, it’s all one combined nightmare.”
Coming soon from S@S will be more information about their plan to boost local recycling, turn waste into a more viable living for the reclaimers community, and in the process, reduce the amount of waste filling up the landfill.
Meanwhile, we’ve compiled the guide below so that if you aren’t already, you can start sorting your household waste to give someone else a chance to make a living- and make it safer and more pleasant for them to sort through what you’ve discarded. We’ll keep adding to this guide as we find out more.
If you’re in doubt where to find the individual recycling operations, you may take your separated waste to the landfill during operational hours (7am to 6pm) and hand it to the reclaimers there. Please do not leave it outside the landfill.
GUIDE TO RECYCLING IN MAKHANDA
|RECYCLER OR RE-USER
|TAKES
|WON’T TAKE
|HOW TO SEPARATE
|WHERE TO BRING IT
|WHEN TO BRING IT
|CONTACT
|Umthathi Training Project
|Newspaper
Milk/juice cartons
|Please only bring those items only – not general recycling
|Rinse them out and. If possible, let them dry out before you bring them
|4122/23 Xhora Street Extension 7, Rhini
|Between 9am and 3.45pm
|083 746 2073
|Centre for Social Development, Rhodes University
|Any clean plastic and paper products:
Tubs
Paper towel inners.
Egg boxes
Yoghurt and similar containers.
Paper that’s been use on only one side
Magazines
Boxes etc etc. –
Anything that can be repurposed as a toy/ educational resource in an ECD centres.
|Please only bring those items only – not general recycling
|Please make sure they’re clean
|CSD,
5 Prince Alfred Street
|9am-1pm, 2pm-4pm
|046 603 8573
|GHT Recycling
|Cardboard (40c/kg)
White paper (office) (80c-R1/kg)
Aluminium cans
Tin cans
E-waste
Soft plastic 80c-R1/kg
|Hard plastic (yoghurt cups, milk bottles)
Glass
Milk or juice cartons
Batteries
Grocery bags
|13 Strowan Road
|8am-4pm (please don’t leave it outside the gate outside these hours)
They’ll come and pick it up from you if it’s a large quantity (e.g. 200kg of white paper)
|Martin 076 136 3630
|Metal Master
|Plastic
Aluminium cans
Metal
Carboard
Paper
Glass bottles (brandy, whisky, beer, wine)
Glass jars
|Plates
Window panes
|33 Strowan Road – last business on your left going to dump site
OR
2 Cloncore Street
|Open 8am to 3.30pm/ 3.45 (best is morning – afternoons are hectic)
|Butch RIchardson 082 932 6844
|GHT (see above)
|Paper
Cardboard