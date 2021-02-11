Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Training co-ordinator at Umthathi Training Project Avuyile Bika holds up a bag of milk and juice cartons. Items with plastic lining, or layers, aren't accepted for recycling in Makhanda; however, they make good containers for planting seedlings and herbs. Photo: Sue Maclennan

Turning a wasteland into a workplace

“Most landfills separate their waste,” says Victoria Warner, CEO of Separation at Source (S@S), the company subcontracted by Mphele Engineers to manage the recycling operations at the Makhanda landfill during the next three years.

“A proper waste management system separates commercial, hazardous, green, general and household waste,” Warner explains. “In Makhanda, it’s all one combined nightmare.”

Coming soon from S@S will be more information about their plan to boost local recycling, turn waste into a more viable living for the reclaimers community, and in the process, reduce the amount of waste filling up the landfill.

Meanwhile, we’ve compiled the guide below so that if you aren’t already, you can start sorting your household waste to give someone else a chance to make a living- and make it safer and more pleasant for them to sort through what you’ve discarded. We’ll keep adding to this guide as we find out more.

If you’re in doubt where to find the individual recycling operations, you may take your separated waste to the landfill during operational hours (7am to 6pm) and hand it to the reclaimers there. Please do not leave it outside the landfill.

Philasande Sofayayi ties a load of plastic on to the roof of recycler Leonard Bodill’s bakkie. Photo: Sue Maclennan

GUIDE TO RECYCLING IN MAKHANDA
RECYCLER OR RE-USER TAKES WON’T TAKE HOW TO SEPARATE WHERE TO BRING IT WHEN TO BRING IT CONTACT
Umthathi Training Project Newspaper

Milk/juice cartons

 Please only bring those items only – not general recycling Rinse them out and. If possible, let them dry out before you bring them 4122/23 Xhora Street Extension 7, Rhini Between 9am and 3.45pm 083 746 2073
Centre for Social Development, Rhodes University Any clean plastic and paper products:

Tubs

Paper towel inners.

Egg boxes

Yoghurt and similar containers.

Paper that’s been use on only one side

Magazines

Boxes etc etc.   –

 

Anything that can be repurposed as a toy/ educational resource in an ECD centres.

 Please only bring those items only – not general recycling Please make sure they’re clean CSD,
5 Prince Alfred Street		 9am-1pm, 2pm-4pm 046 603 8573
GHT Recycling Cardboard (40c/kg)

White paper (office) (80c-R1/kg)

Aluminium cans

Tin cans

E-waste

Soft plastic 80c-R1/kg

 Hard plastic (yoghurt cups, milk bottles)

Glass

Milk or juice cartons

Batteries

Grocery bags

 13 Strowan Road

 

 

 8am-4pm (please don’t leave it outside the gate outside these hours)

They’ll come and pick it up from you if it’s a large quantity (e.g. 200kg of white paper)

 Martin 076 136 3630
Metal Master

 

 Plastic

Aluminium cans

Metal

Carboard

Paper

Glass bottles (brandy, whisky, beer, wine)

Glass jars

 Plates

Window panes

  

 

,

 

 33 Strowan Road – last business on your left going to dump site

OR

2 Cloncore Street

 Open 8am to 3.30pm/ 3.45 (best is morning – afternoons are hectic) Butch RIchardson 082 932 6844
GHT (see above) Paper

Cardboard

 

Martin van der Walt, of GHT Recycling, picks up a load of plastic from the landfill on 3 February 2021. Photo: Sue Maclennan

