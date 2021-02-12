350 Covid grant extended

There is no need to re-apply nor re-appeal

President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the Special 350 COVID-19 Grant by a further three months on 11 February. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) as processed in excess of 9.6 million applications each month from May 2020 to January 2021 and has paid more than 6.5 million grants per month. The total amount spent on this grant to date has exceeded R16 billion.

The following should be noted about the SRD grant:

There is no need to go to a SASSA office; all SRD processes are done online. Any amendments on your application can be made at https://srd.sassa.gov.za

Those persons already who have received this grant and are in the system need not re-apply.

All clients who have been paid through the post office should get bank accounts and upload those details on the system.

Every application will be validated monthly as it has been the case, and if approved will be paid. All applications will be considered monthly, as it has been the case.

Clients whose applications for the Special 350 Covid-19 SRD Grant were declined can lodge an appeal for review on the SASSA COVID-19 portal: https://srd.sassa.gov.za Declined applicants who already lodged appeals need not re-apply nor re-appeal.

SASSA reassures all citizens who had their Special COVID Grant of 350 approved but not yet paid by end January will still be paid through the existing payment channels, namely the South African Post Office, direct deposits into bank accounts or money transfers to cellphones, as requested by the approved applicants.