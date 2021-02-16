Three arrested in R163K dagga busts

Three suspects were arrested and dagga worth R160 000 seized in three incidents in the Sarah Baartman District.

A man was arrested for possession of dagga worth R3 000 in Beaufort Street, Makhanda, on Thursday 11 February. The arrest was made during routine operational duties by members of the Operational Command Centre and Crime Prevention Unit. They stopped a sedan travelling from the direction of Port Elizabeth.

On Friday 12 February, Dog Unit (K9) members from Grahamstown Police Station teamed up with members from Crime Intelligence after information was received information about drugs being kept at a house near Peddie.

The members knocked and when there was no answer, they applied police procedureto enter the premises. Over R70 000 worth of drugs were found and seized.

In Port Alfred, just after midnight on Sunday 14 February, a K9 patrolling the R72 noticed a VW Polo speeding past him in the direction of Port Elizabeth. He turned around and in Albany Road, Port Alfred, managed to pull the vehicle over.

When he searched the vehicle, he recovered several bags containing cannabis valued at R90 000. Two male suspects who live in Port Elizabeth were arrested and detained.

All suspects will appear in their respective courts this week.