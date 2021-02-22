Kingdom come

Jesus Christ did not walk on the Earth to merely to bring some heartwarming moral teachings. He came to inaugurate His kingdom. The heart of His message was always the Gospel of kingdom of God, which is basically the good news that God has not abandoned us to our devices, but is breaking in to this world. We see Jesus teaching His disciples to seek first the kingdom of God, to make sure that they are instep with God. The kingdom is basically the King’s domain. Wherever God’s will and ways are lived out, you will find the kingdom of God made manifest.

In Romans 14:17 we see a delightful snapshot of what the kingdom looks like when it is really takes hold of your life. It reads, “For the kingdom of God is not a matter of eating and drinking, but of righteousness, peace and joy in the Holy Spirit.” So it is not a matter of trivial externals, like what you eat or drink, but about what is happening in your innermost being. There are three basic signposts revealing that the kingdom is in your life. First, your life changes, there is an increase in righteousness. The fruit of being immersed in the kingdom is that you become more free, more healthy, more mature. It is important to note that personal righteousness or holiness does not lead to Christ. On the contrary, it is a life filled with Christ that leads to personal holiness.

Secondly there is peace. The essence of peace, is restored relationships. Primarily with the living God, but as well with yourself and with others. The last marker from this scripture that indicates the kingdom is at work in your life, is joy. Even in the midst of great setbacks there is an awareness of the goodness of God and the most delightful eternity awaiting those who have received the saving work that Jesus did on the cross for us. Where He took our sin, guilt and shame, and gave us His complete forgiveness.

The good news is that the Kingdom of God is at hand. The question is, will we receive it?

Dave Koch

Frontiers Church