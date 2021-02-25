Resilience and reason to celebrate

The Diocesan School for Girls’ attained a 100% BD (Bachelor’s Degree) pass rate for the second consecutive year. Of all the subject symbols achieved, 35% were distinctions and 37% were B-symbols.

The school’s 2020 Dux Scholar, Ivana Stevens, achieved seven distinctions. Kelby Barker, Leah Micklewright and Duki Sonuga achieved six distinctions each. Kelby Barker narrowly missed her seventh subject distinction by one percent. Acacia Bell, Emily de Kock, Mikayla Eksteen, Emma Mulcahy, Oyama Mzayidume and Torva Sharwood achieved five distinctions each. Seven girls achieved four distinctions each and another nineteen achieved three distinctions each.

Oyama Mzayidume and Yolisa Ngcola were listed in the Top 1% of candidates in isiXhosa First Additional Language.

A Level Results

The three girls who wrote the Cambridge International A-Level exams, distinguished themselves by achieving A* (90%+) and A (80%+) symbols for all their subjects.

Amy Poole: 3 A* symbols in Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics

Catherine More: 1 A* symbol in Chemistry and 2 A symbols in Biology and Mathematics

Sienna Evans: 3 A symbols in Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics.

This is the school’s first A level cohort. The candidates, made up of 13 St Andrew’s boys and three DSG girls, achieved a 100% pass rate, of which more than three quarters of the subjects were above 80% and a third above 90%.

Head of School Jannie de Villiers said, “The class of 2020 did us proud in the way they conducted themselves in a turbulent academic year. Despite the challenges that Covid-19 presented, the group demonstrated resilience and ended the year with much reason to celebrate.”

