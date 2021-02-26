Long wait for water

Makana Municipality estimates that the town’s water supply will be fully restored on Sunday 28 February 2021. Water was restored to most areas for a day on Wednesday 24 February, after a six-day outage. Residents were advised it would be off again on Thursday and alternating until Sunday, with water deliveries continuing to throttled areas. In a statement on Thursday,

Makana said water supply would be restored again Friday 26 February; however, there will be areas that will not get water due to the fact that the plant is still operating at 50% capacity.

New pumps and motors arrived at the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works (JKWTW) on Friday 26 February. Makana shared images and video clips of the pumps being offloaded and installed.

“It is estimated that full water supply will be restored on Sunday, 28 February 2021,” the municipality said. “Makana LM would like to thank all of you for your patience during this difficult period.”

