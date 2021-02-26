Social grants payments for March

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced dates for social grants payments in March, and cautions against fake news circulating on social media.
Social grants for the month of March will begin on Wednesday 3 March for old age and Thursday 4 March for disability grants, while child support, foster and care dependency grants will be paid from Friday 5 March 2021, SASSA announced today.
Payments at cash paypoints will begin on 8 March 2020.
“The Agency would like to appeal to all social grant beneficiaries to be wary and vigilant of the misleading information in the social media space and can contact us using our customer care lines,” the Agency said. Their numbers are: SASSA toll free on 0800 60 10 11 or customer care line at 043 707 6300/6335 for all enquiries.
* This is an edited media release issued by SASSA Eastern Cape Communication
Facebook Comments