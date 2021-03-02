Parking lot fire

Makana Fire Services quickly extinguished a fire in a waste container in the Shoprite parking lot.on Monday night 1 March 2021.

Fire Chief William Welkom said a call was received around 9.30pm about the fire.

“On arrival the crew found two refuse containers well alight. A crew of two fire fighters responded with one Medium Pumper Fire Vehicle,” Wel;kom said. “The fire was quickly controlled and extinguished and the crew monitored the scene for any flare-ups.”

No damage to property or injuries were reported and by Tuesday, the cause of the fire was undetermined.