UPM renews bid after water outages

The UPM says it will again seek to have activated last year’s high court order to put Makana Municipality put under administration and have the Council dissolved. This will be the second Section 18 application made by lawyers for the Unemployed People’s Movement. It follows two-and-a-half weeks of water outages in Makhanda caused by breakdowns affecting both water treatment plants. Adding to the headache for the city’s technical teams and residents were vandalism and theft affecting other infrastructure during this time.

In fact, Infrastructure Director, Asanda Gidana, could not have had a more nightmarish start to her new job at Makana Municipality when she arrived at the beginning of this week.

Around midnight on Wednesday 17 February, a gasket blew on one of the massive pumps at the bigger of Makhanda’s two water treatment works serving most of the town’s residential areas. The fault at James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works that supplies east Makhanda flooded the pump room, bringing water production to a halt and leaving taps dry.

Ironically, on the day Makana launched three important infrastructure projects, the municipality’s communications office was also forced to announce that a failure at James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works the night before meant there would be an interruption to the water supply.

A series of events followed over the next two weeks that led to additional infrastructure crises, with sewage treatment and electricity supply affected as the water outages continued. Thieves vandalised key monitoring equipment at the main eastern storage reservoir, Bothas Hill; equipment at the Mayfield sewage works; and an electrical substation near the Queen Street taxi rank.

Dissolution

While Makana Municipality on Thursday expressed confidence that the various issues causing outages had been resolved, the UPM is determined to renew its mission to have it put under administration.

In a letter this week to lawyers for the Premier and 16 others, the UPM’s attorney Brin Brody of Wheeldon Rushmere and Cole said the water crisis was “yet another indication of the municipal council’s inability to adequately address the numerous, and substantial problems which currently beset the municipality.

“Other issues, related to electricity supply, sewerage leaks and potholes are ongoing and worsening, with no evidence to suggest that they will be resolved anytime soon. Given the municipality’s continued failure to comply with its constitutional obligations to provide basic services, we hereby afford your client an opportunity to dissolve the council and appoint an administrator within the next 7 days, or we will proceed with further legal action.”

A Section 18 application seeks to have an order of the court immediately implemented, regardless of any appeal process, on the basis it is urgent. This will be the UPM’s third attempt to have Judge Stretch’s January 2020 ruling put into effect.

In January 2020 the Unemployed People’s Movement succeeded in their application to have the Premier dissolve Makana Municipal Council and appoint an administrator in terms of Section 139(5)(b) of the Constitution until local government elections are held and a new council elected.

In May 2020 an appeal by the Province and the Municipality against the ruling was heard and dismissed and they elevated their appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

On 18 September 2020, the UPM’s lawyers filed a Section 18 application to have Judge Stretch’s 14 January order enforced. That application was dismissed on the basis that the SCA hearing had been granted and was still pending.

In a subsequent letter to the Province’s attorneys, the UPM’s lawyers said the appeal application to the SCA was filed late, Judge Stretch’s January 2020 court order must be immediately applied and an administrator appointed.

Commenting on the latest proposed Section 18 application, UPM leader Ayanda Kota said, “The municipality said they had turned the corner, but nothing has changed, so the argument on the basis of which they were granted their appeal falls away.”

Kota said the UPM was in talks with other organisations about a civil society coalition to contest the local government elections later this year.

“This town cannot survive another five years under this rot,” Kota said.

16 DAYS OF OUTAGES

Wednesday 17 February

Around midnight, a gasket blows on a pump at the James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works (JKWTW). Water leaks from the affected pump, flooding the sunken area in the pump station where the pumps are installed, putting the pumps completely underwater and killing their electronics.

James Kleynhans supplies the east side of Makhanda where the majority of of the town’s residents live. Most of these households are in townships. Makhanda’s daily water requirement is 18 megalitres. Of this, 10ML comes from JKWTW and 8ML from the Waainek Water Treatment Works serving areas on the west side of the town.

Thursday 18 February

On the day Makana launches three significant infrastructure projects, it’s also forced to tell residents that it may take as long as a week to restore the supply.

Friday 19 February

Makana announces that the pump station has been drained; however, the Joburg based supplier will arrive only the following afternoon (Saturday) to commission the back-up motor.

Areas served by Waainek would have their supply restored the next day (Saturday) and half of the townships’ water requirements would be met by Monday.

Saturday 20 February

Cable theft in Chapel Street causes electricity outages

Gift of the Givers and Makana councilors start receiving desperate calls from residents who are starting their third day without water. Gift of the Givers ramps up its regular water deliveries .

Sunday 21 February

Gift of the Givers arrives with a third water tanker in addition to the two based in Makhanda that do regular water deliveries in the area. They also bring in five Jojo tanks to place in various parts of the community.

During the weekend, residents break into various schools to take water from their backup-supply tanks.

Monday 22 February

Scotts Farm residents protest at a burning barricade at the north end of Albany Road, demanding to see the Mayor and their councillor. The next day, Gift of the Givers installs and fills a water tank at the Mayor’s request. The tank was donated by Coke.

Tuesday 23 February

Makana announces that the water supply will return on Wednesday, then alternating until the full supply is restored on Sunday 28 February.

The reason for shutting off the supply is to allow reservoirs to fill.

Wednesday 24 February

When technicians go to the main reservoir serving east Makhanda, they discover the surrounding fence has been broken into and the R250 000 telemetry system – technology connected to the water works’ SCADA monitoring and control system – has been vandalised and destroyed.

Thursday 25 February

New pumps and motors leave Joburg for JKWTW

With JKWTW operating at only 50%, and residents stockpiling water, the reservoirs are empty and Makana says they will only be able to release water again on Friday. Water deliveries continue.

Friday 26 February –

New pumps and motors arrive at JKWTW and the first pump set is installed.

Saturday 27 February – JK pumping starts again – but new problem at Waainek

Technicians finish installing the pump at JKWTW around 3am and start running the plant at 100% from 5am

A burst pipe on the Howiesonspoort rising main pipeline to the Waainek WTW means the supply to reservoirs on the west stops

Tuesday 2 March

Strain on the pump at JKWTW means pumping has to be stopped to make repairs

Special couplings are required to fix the Howisonspoort line that will take weeks to manufacture. Meanwhile Makana is asking other municipalities if they have any spare parts.

Thieves steal copper cables from Mayfield Wastewater Treatment Works so no treatment of sewage can be done

JKWTW pump seizes – supplier has to be called back to commission the second pump

Wednesday 3 March

Residents remain without water

Thursday 4 March

Water trickles back into taps in some areas on the west; however, townships and other areas in the east remain dry.

A high-powered team that includes representatives from the pump supplier in Joburg, the Department of Water and Sanitation, Makana’s new Director of Infrastructure Asanda Gidana and an army of technicians have been at JKWTW since early Thursday 4 March. Joining them there this afternoon will be councillor Ramie Xonxa, who is chairperson of the Council’s Infrastructure portfolio committee.

In a statement late yesterday afternoon, Makana said that to ensure there would be no more failures, the municipality had engaged the main contractor for the supply and installation of two pump sets at James Kleynhans, Manco Enterprise, to bring all the roleplayers together. These included the pump (Donnlee PumpTech) and valve (AUMA) manufacturers and also the electronic specialist (EPS).

“Makana LM is therefore confident that all is place. The treatment works is now functioning at full capacity and all communities should therefore have normal water supply by Saturday morning.”

Saturday 6 March

By mid-morning on Saturday 6 March, when taps were still dry, desperate residents posted on social media saying their home tank backup systems had run out.

In a Whatsapp message to colleagues and community leaders, new Technical and Infrastructure Services Director Asanda Gidana said the pumps at James Kleynhans had been running optimally since Thursday evening, filling up a 7 megalitre reservoir in east Makhanda.

Water was then transferred to the West and distributed to consumers.

“The town areas should be fairly covered, especially the low lying areas,” Gidana said.

No water in an area was likely to be as a result of distribution problems such as air locks, burst pipes due to too much pressure, and over-consumption in low lying areas. Gidana said she had received a list of problem areas and the team was busy attending to them.

“Please bear with us as we try to stabilise the system,” Gidana said. Gidana said they would also focus on Joza.

Repairs at Waainek would be attended to once the supply problems were resolved.The necessary spares to repair the break there had been sourced.

Water had begun to flow in taps in some parts of Makhanda by midday on Saturday 6 March, including Oatlands, and Ncame Street in Joza. However, residents in higher lying areas including Sunnyside, still had none by 1pm.

