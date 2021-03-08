Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Rainfall in Makhanda for February 2021

0
Here are the rainfall totals for Makhanda for February 2021, supplied by Jim Cambray, Robin Stobbs, and the Rhodes University weather monitoring station.

Rainfall totals for Makhanda for February 2021.

Jim Cambray – Park Road

February total:  38.4mm
February mean: 66.4mm
February median: 52.3mm
February range: (1990-2009) 5.0mm – 186.2mm

Robin Stobbs – Grant Street

February total:  23.8
February mean:  63.96
February median:  54.5
February range (1975-2021):  11.75 – 163.75
