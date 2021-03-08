Rainfall in Makhanda for February 2021

Here are the rainfall totals for Makhanda for February 2021, supplied by Jim Cambray, Robin Stobbs, and the Rhodes University weather monitoring station.
Jim Cambray – Park Road
February total: 38.4mm
February mean: 66.4mm
February median: 52.3mm
February range: (1990-2009) 5.0mm – 186.2mm
Robin Stobbs – Grant Street
