Police probe explosion at eNkanini

A man was taken to hospital after an explosive device he brought home from the army base in Makhanda exploded and injured his leg.

Provincial Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana said Joza Police had been called out to eNkanini informal settlement around 8.45am on Monday 8 March after an explosive device detonated there.

“On arrival at the scene they found a 33-year-old outside his residence at eNkanini with injuries to his left leg,” Kinana said.

The man had been collecting scrap metal at a field used by the Grahamstown Military base to sell as scrap metal.

“It is alleged that when he put the bag down at his residence it exploded and a shrapnel struck him in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment,” Kinana said.

The Grahamstown police explosive unit was on the scene and the incident was also reported to the SANDF.

“The incident is currently being further investigated and a Serious Incident report according to Act 26 of 1966 Section 27 of the Explosives Act. A Possession of explosive devices incident was reported at Joza Police Station.