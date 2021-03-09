Sophumelela showed them love – thanks to you!

Word and photos by LUTHANDO MPOFU

On 26 February 2021 Sophumulela Youth Development Programme (SYDP) hosted its annual Love Day event. The event is meant for learners to show love to each other while addressing the stigma some boys have about menstruation.

The organisation, through the public’s generous donations of sanitary towels, roll-on deodorants and soaps was able to also add black shoe polish for boys this year.

Grade 12 learners from Khutliso Daniels, TEM Mrwetyana and Nathaniel Nyaluza left with packages on Friday.

Boys were given roll-on deodorant, soap, shoe polish and packet of sanitary towels. The sanitary towels pack was for them to give to any girl in need, be it at home, at school or in the community.

Girls left with roll-on deodorant, soap and three packets of sanitary towels to last for a month.

Learners were very excited and we had various speakers who were giving them words of wisdom. Tsepiso Nzayo was our guest speaker, who allowed the learners to laugh while sharing a powerful motivational message with them.

All this was made possible by the generous donation of the public, for the organisation only acted with what you gave.

We would like to take this time and acknowledge your work and say, when we work together we can seriously change lives.

We are out of words, but we hope our THANK YOU will be enough to motivate you to continue to plough back to our communities.

A huge thank you to Hi-Tec, Shoba & Shoba funeral directors, Apollo construction, Olde 65, Inuka business Ladies, Zithande Natural and Afro Salon, Kings of Kings, First Lady driving school, Charcot Marie tooth disease Team, CBC Rhodes University and our ward councillors (Cllr. Xonxa, Cllr Mthunzj Fatyi, Cllr Gaushe and our Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa) for your generous cash and sanitary towel donations.

RMR 89.7fm, Radio Grahamstown, Grocott’s Mail, Tsepiso Nzayo, Mafa Bavuma Foundation and Nosipho Ngidi we thank you for helping SYDP Team spread the word.

Thank you to Grahamstown Foundation – 1820 Settlers National Monument National Arts Festival Makhanda as well as Pick n Pay Grahamstown Family for availing their premises as drop off points.

We would also like to thank Cllr. Xonxa, Cllr. Gaushe, Bebeza Art, Tat’Klaas Hi-Tec Security for joining us and Siyabonga Nalente Rungqu and Sinoxolo Hale for continuous support.

Not forgetting Sinokhanyo Gumenge, Luyena Gumenge and Thembalethu Shane for your helping hand. Thank you Nwabisa Magengelele for providing us with transportation.