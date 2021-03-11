Tributes flow for local poet

Poet, musician and champion of local literature Chris Mann died at his home in Makhanda this week after a two-year battle with cancer. He has been surrounded by his family during the past few weeks.

There has been an outpouring of tributes on social media for the award winning Rhodes University Emeritus Professor of Poetry and founder of Wordfest South Africa.

The funeral will be held in the Cathedral with a limited congregation on a date still to be confirmed and will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend.

Chris leaves behind his wife Julia, son Luke, daughter Amy, daughter-in-law Kim and brother-in-law Michael Shipster.