Fire, heat warning for Makana

Please report any sign of a fire immediately and avoid strenuous work or exercise outdoors tomorrow, That’s an urgent request, and a warning from Makana’s Acting Fire Chief Vuyokazi Sam and the South African Weather Service, as Makhanda braces for 40-plus temperatures on Saturday 13 March.

“The Sarah BaartmanDistrict’s weather warning shows a Red Fire Danger for tomorrow,” Sam said. “Makana Fire services is warning the public not to make any open fires or braais in areas where there is dry bush and grass.

“Any fire will spread quickly and easily in these conditions, becoming a veld. fire that might put lives and properties in danger.”

Sam asked members of the public to please notify the Fire Department if they spot people making fires in the veld – either to melt the plastic casing off copper cables or to cook in the bush or at the landfill.

“Please immediately call the toll-free line 0800 111 4444 to report any visible smoke or fires before they cause severe damage,” Sam said.

And the South African Weather Service warns that it will be dangerous to exercise outdoors in Makhanda on Saturday 13 March as temperatures soar above 40C, with extremely hot conditions expected in the western and central Eastern Cape tomorrow.

Garth Sampson, South African Weather Service’s Qeberha Port Elizabeth office. said a cold front was approaching the country from the west. Its surface trough extending through the Eastern Cape would cause dry north westerly winds to blow off from the interior, resulting in very hot to extremely hot conditions across the Eastern Cape.

In areas in the west, the expected daytime-temperatures are expected to range between the high 30s and low 40s.

“This will pose a risk, as people and animals can get heat exhaustion, heatstroke, bloody nose, faintness and dehydration,” Sampson said. “The general public in the aforementioned areas are advised to avoid strenuous outside work, as well as drink plenty of water.”

Latest forecast maximum temperatures over the Eastern Cape for 12 March 2021. Image: SA Weather Service, Qeberha”These dry, hot and slightly windy conditions over the western and central parts of the Eastern Cape are expected to enhance the risk of runaway fires, thus open fires are prohibited,” SAWS said. “A slight chance of heat-induced thunderstorms is expected in places over the interior in the afternoon.”

SAWS predicts 1mm rain in Makhanda from 2pm on Sunday. Windy predicts half a millimetre from 8pm on Sunday.

Windy predicts more rain continuing until late Tuesday afternoon. SAWS predicts totals of 5mm, 3mm and 3mm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.