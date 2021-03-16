Body recovered from vehicle in Kowie River

Port Alfred emergency services recovered the body of a woman in her 30s from a vehicle driven into the Kowie River around 5.30am on Tuesday 16 March.

The South African Police Service responded to a report of a vehicle that left Wharf street and drove into the Kowie River, spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said.

“Emergency services responded and found the vehicle submerged approximately five meters in the river.”

The body of a woman in her 30s was retrieved from the vehicle. Her identity is still be established and will be released once the next of kin have been informed.

The vehicle has been salvaged.

“The details of the incident are unclear at this stage and will be investigated,” Tonjeni said. An inquest docket has been opened.