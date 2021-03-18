Police officers injured in Ecca Pass crash

Three police officers were injured in an accident on the Ecca Pass 15km north of Makhanda early on Thursday 18 March. In rainy conditions, the officers were reportedly driving a state vehicle patrolling the R67 provincial road towards Fort Brown police station around 7.15am.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said according to the report, they were on the Ecca Pass when a light blue Toyota Corolla approached them from the opposite direction.

“The passengers allege the Toyota Corolla was approaching them quickly from the opposite direction, in their lane. They were on a curve and the police tried to avoid the collision, but there was no enough space.

“The driver of the Toyota Corolla alleges he was fixing his windscreen wipers and didn’t see what happened,” Tonjeni said.

A sergeant was seriously injured and two constables were slighty injured.

“All police officers were taken by a Gardmed ambulance to Settlers Hospital,” Tonjeni said.

A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened. No arrests had been made at the time of Captain Tonjeni’s report.