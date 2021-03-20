Just another illusion to avoid

Jesus, in teaching His disciples, warned against the illusions of life.

Throughout (Luke 12) Christ warned against being misled by appearances.

In (Lk.12:4-12) Jesus warned against the illusion of fearing man above God: “I tell you, my friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that can do no more. But I will show you whom you should fear. Fear Him who, after the killing of the body, has power to throw you into hell. Yes, I tell you fear Him.”

In (Lk.12:13-21) Jesus warned against the illusion that material gain in this world is of greater importance than that of storing up treasure in heaven. (v15) “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed: a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions. (v20) This very night your life will be demanded from you. Then who will get what you have prepared for yourself? (v21) This is how it will be with anyone who stores up things for himself but is not rich toward God.”

In (Lk.12:22-34) Jesus warned against the illusion that earthly things are necessary for happiness, instead they bring much worry. (v25) “Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to his life? (v26) Since you cannot do this very little thing, why do you worry about the rest?

In (Lk.12:35-48) Jesus warned against the illusion that Christ’s return is further and further in the future. Let me illustrate this with a question.

Do you think Christ will come today? Are you prepared for Christ’s coming if He came today?

We will more than likely answer no. And tomorrow we will answer the same. The Illusion is that tomorrow will be yours…

(v40)“You also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect Him.”

We often feel there is a greater sense of security in owning the things of this world, in completing a university degree, in being successful in the eyes of the world.

Now none of these things are bad in and of themselves, but they are an illusion if we believe them to be of greater security and worth than pursuing God Himself through faith and obedience in Jesus Christ His Son. Hence Jesus’ words, “Seek first His Kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things (earthly things) will be given to you as well.” (Matthew 6:33)

Pastor Dirk Coetzee (Grahamstown Baptist Church)