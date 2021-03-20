Life-saving service needs your support

The Grahamstown Feeding Association (GFA) was started in 1999, to feed those, primarily adults, who fall between the cracks of various government-sponsored and NGO feeding schemes.

With a small but dedicated core staff, the GFA provides roughly 3000 meals per month at our kitchen in Knight Street in Grahamstown / Makhanda. Meals consist of a large mug of soup with 3-4 slices of fresh bread, Mondays to Fridays, 09h30–12h00. When funds permit the soup is supplemented with soya mince and vegetables and the bread with peanut butter.

It costs R8 to provide 1 meal, taking into account the cost of food, salaries, transport of goods and fuel. We feed around 200 people per day.

Feel free to send those who are hungry to our kitchen.

GFA is utterly dependent on donations, we receive no grant. We are continually in need of updating and expanding our support base. Please get involved. Your help and contribution would be most gratefully accepted. If you cannot give money, consider volunteering in our kitchen for a few hours on a workday morning.

The GFA Management Committee meets regularly and keeps meticulous records, and the financial statements are audited annually and are available for inspection.

The GFA is independent from, but works alongside, the Makhanda Circle of Unity and the MRA-sponsored Community Kitchens, in feeding those in need in our town. Our funding is completely separate.

Due to the recent increase in identity fraud, we no longer publish our account details. Please WhatsApp or email our chair, Gunda Krause, on 083 324 6402 or gunda.spingies@gmail.com for donation details. We provide tax certificates.

On behalf of the Grahamstown Feeding Association, we wish to thank all our donors and volunteers who helped us in keeping our doors open last year. A big thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for all those who donated money to help us buy food, donated their time to help serve in the kitchen, or donated food or goods in 2020.

Chair: Gunda Krause

Secretary/Treasurer: Meg Hartzenberg