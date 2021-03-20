Working on Fire opens opportunities

By NTHABISENG MOKONE

The Working on Fire programme has over the past 17 years grown from its humble beginnings of 850 participants to a globally renowned programme employing over 5,000 people, encompassing the Working on Fire, HAT, Drought Relief Project and Forestry Support Programme.

One of its key successes over this 17 years has been the skills development and training that it has provided to thousands of participants who have been successfully employed into the formal employment sector.

As a result, a huge number of its participants exit the programme every year to take up full-time employment in a variety of industries.

Already this year, there are firefighters who have exited the programme to start new jobs at SAPS, ECPTA, SanParks, MTO and a number of other private companies.

Nokukhanyo Mbulawa is a former participant who got an opportunity outside the programme. She thanked WOF for all the skills she acquired during her time in the programme.

Mbulawa was recruited in 2010 to the Port St John team and during her ten years in the programme she has acquired skills and experience that assisted her to be where she is today.

“I am currently working for Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) as an armed environmental monitor,” said Mbulawa. “Working on Fire played a major role in making me a better person and I am so happy to have been part of the programme.