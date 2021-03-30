African Buffalo makes a mark on SA Mint’s Big Five

The South African Mint has released two new coin ranges for 2021 including the highly anticipated Big Five African buffalo coin. This completes the Big Five range.

Introduced in 2019, the Elephant, Lion, Rhinoceros and the Leopard have already been issued as part of the Big Five coin series.

The range, issued twice annually, six months apart, sees each of the majestic creatures issued in the following variations: a brilliant uncirculated quality coin struck from 999.9 fine silver and a proof-quality version of the same (only available in a double capsule); a 1oz gold coin; a 1oz platinum coin; and two combination sets.

Of the two combination sets, one houses the 1oz silver proof quality buffalo coin, with a 1oz fine silver proof Krugerrand which bears a special buffalo mint mark paying homage to the wildlife series. The second set features a single 1oz gold buffalo coin and a 1oz gold proof mint marked Krugerrand.

The reverse of the coin features two halves of the face of the buffalo and when two coins are placed next to each other, a complete close-up image of the face is seen. When multiple coins are placed next to each other, a herd of buffalos is formed. The obverse features a breathtaking design of the buffalo, the words ‘South Africa’, ‘Big 5 2021’ below the image, and the national coat-of-arms signifying its legal tender status.

“The Big Five coins embody South African Mint’s hallmarks of high quality and master craftmanship and serve as a showcase of the country’s magnificent natural wildlife,” says Honey Mamabolo, South African Mint Managing Director.

You can visit www.samint.co.za for further information and instructions on how to place your order for these beautiful Buffalo coins or any other South African Mint coin products.

South African Mint is a wholly owned subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank. It manufactures legal coin tender, as well as commemorative and rare collectible coins.