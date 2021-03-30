Someone who loves them enough

We read in 1 Corinthians 1; 26 Consider your calling, brothers: not many of you were wise according to worldly standards, not many were powerful, not many were of noble birth. 27 But God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise; God chose what is weak in the world to shame the strong; 28 God chose what is low and despised in the world, even things that are not, to bring to nothing things that are, 29 so that no human being might boast in the presence of God. 30 And because of him you are in Christ Jesus, who became to us wisdom from God, righteousness and sanctification and redemption, 31 so that, as it is written, “Let the one who boasts, boast in the Lord.”

It was my final year at Bible College, I was sitting in a coffee shop, and a poorly dressed woman walked in. As she was taking a seat, somebody close to me said, just loud enough for me to hear, “Isn’t there anyone who loves her enough to tell her how poorly dressed she is?”

I cannot remember what exactly was wrong with the way the woman was dressed, but I will never forget the statement question, “Isn’t there anyone who loves her enough to tell her she’s dressed poorly?”

The apostle Paul loved these believers. In fact, I believed he loved them so much that he was willing to tell them whenever they conducted themselves poorly.

As human beings, we are prone to poor conduct. In fact, we often think of ourselves as more special than we really are.

Yet there will always be someone, better, more talented, more successful, wiser, and better looking than us.

But despite not being the best of the best.; despite not being the best orator, the most skilled public speaker, or even the most successful person around, the Holy Spirit in the believer will enable and equip any willing vessel to be used successfully by God to glorify Himself.

Think of it this way, God uses us not because we are something, but because He is everything. That is why it’s imperative that we conduct ourselves in such a way that our conduct points people to Christ and not to self.