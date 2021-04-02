The right to choose

By SHAUN BERGOVER

The consumer’s right to choose is governed by sections 13 to 21 of the Consumer Protection Act (‘the Act’). These rights are based on the idea that a consumer must be able to choose where and with whom s/he enters into agreements, and whether s/he wishes to continue with these agreements once they are concluded. Some of the most important of these rights are the following.

Fixed-term agreements have a specified duration, which may not be longer than 24 months. The consumer is allowed to choose to cancel such an agreement before its expiry date by giving the supplier 20 business days’ notice in writing. No reason is required. This powerful right – especially important to fixed-term lease agreements or 24-month cellphone contracts – is however subject to the payment of a reasonable cancellation penalty.

This section obliges service providers in this industry (eg electrical technicians; motor vehicle mechanics) to provide consumers with pre-work cost estimates and to obtain pre-authorisation from the consumer for the carrying out of repair/maintenance services where the supplier takes possession of the consumer’s goods. The Act requires that estimates must be provided free of charge unless otherwise agreed beforehand. If the requirements are not complied with, the service provider may not charge for their service.

Direct marketing is when an agent representing a company or a service provider approaches you directly and offers you goods or services, or requests a donation. This typically happens when you buy something after you have seen it in a catalogue, or after an agent has approached you directly in person or by phone. The problem with this is that you are forced to make a decision to enter an agreement in a short space of time. The Act provides a short period after you have entered into an agreement in which you can change your mind. This is called a cooling-off period. You may cancel the agreement without penalty or reason by giving written notice to the supplier within five business days after the date on which the agreement was made, or the date on which the goods were delivered. Once you cancel, any payment you have made must be refunded to you within 15 business days.

Consumers have the right to cancel an advance booking (eg for a hotel room), reservation (eg a venue for a wedding reception) or order for the supply of goods (eg paint). However, this will be subject to a reasonable cancellation fee. But if the reason for the cancellation is the death or hospitalisation of a person who was to benefit from the booking, no cancellation fee may be charged.

Consumers have a right to select any specific item from a display. Despite any statement or notice to the contrary (eg: ‘Lovely to look at, pretty to hold; but if you should break it, consider it sold’), a consumer will not be responsible for any loss or damage to any displayed goods unless the damage occurs due to gross negligence or recklessness, malicious behaviour, or criminal conduct. Mere negligent inattention (eg brushing past an object in a narrow aisle, knocking it off) will not impose liability.

Goods sold by way of sample and description (eg a hoodie to be manufactured and embroidered) must correspond with the sample as well as the description when the goods are made available.

This section gives consumers the right to return goods and receive a full refund:

If the supplier has delivered goods to the consumer in terms of an agreement arising out of direct marketing and the consumer has decided to cancel the agreement during the cooling-off period;

If the consumer did not have the opportunity to examine the goods before delivery;

The consumer has received goods which do not match their original description/sample; or

The consumer has found that the goods delivered are unsuitable for use.