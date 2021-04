An alert off-duty police officer saw to it that a rape suspect who had been on the run for eight months was arrested in Makhanda last weekend.

South African Police Service spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said Sergeant Ray Daniels from Grahamstown Detectives spotted the suspect in a yard in Sun City informal settlement. Daniels called for backup and the suspect was arrested, Soci said.

The suspect appeared in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court this week and bail was opposed.