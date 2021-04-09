Arrests, weapons confiscated  in Makhanda

Fourteen people were apprehended in Makhanda Thursday 9 April for not complying with the Disaster Management Act. South African Police Spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said this was during the course of anti -crime operations to enforce the Disaster Management Act in Makhanda’s CBD, suburbs and townships. Dangerous weapons were confiscated

“Police began early today with roadblocks at key town entry points,” Tonjeni said. “Tonight, members deployed from local stations, neighbouring districts and Provincial personnel are busy conducting vehicle stop and searches, enforcement of compliance to alcohol trade regulations, drug dealing and public disorder just to name a few.

