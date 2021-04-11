Police fine popular New Street spot for loud music

Alcohol and substance abuse contribute to gender based violence (GBV) and so a three-day anti-GBV blitz in Makhanda and Port Alfred focused not only on education and awareness, but also targeted liquor outlets. The South African Police Service operation was held this weekend, 9-11 April 2021, targeting GBV, drug peddling and alcohol abuse. The crackdown also focused on the enforcement of the Disaster Management Act and Liquor Trade Act.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said officers were out in force in Makhanda.

“The members began in the CBD, where pubs and alcohol trading outlets were visited and checked for compliance.”

In various parts of Makhanda:

Seventeen (17) fines were issued under the Disaster Management Act to the value of R9000 after sixty people were arrested for failure to wear a mask.

A J534 notice was served on a popular New Street venue for playing loud music. (A J534 notice makes provision for the payment of an admission of guilt fine in terms of section 56(1)(c) of the Criminal Procedures Act).

Five liquor trading outlets in Joza were visited to enforce compliance with the Liquor Trading Act.

Dangerous weapons were confiscated.

Nine suspects who had outstanding warrants and wanted for crimes including shoplifting, burglary, theft out of a motor vehicle and assault were successfully traced and arrested.

The multi disciplinary operations were supported by the Provincial Junior Management Core (JMC), Men for Change, Women’s Network, Community Police Forum and local municipality representatives within the Sarah Baartman District.

Talks were delivered to learners at two Makhanda schools about sexual abuse, gender based violence and children’s rights. The schools selected have a high proportion of vulnerable children.

A community door to door campaign was held in Hlalani location with the assistance of the Community Police Forum Youth Desk and the Department of Education.

Cases of Gender Based Violence were referred to local detectives and DOE officials for follow up, and one protection order was served in Tantyi. The campaign continued into the CBD and Market Square Mall.

In Port Alfred:

Seven fines were issued under the Disaster Management Act amounting to R1800.

A door to door campaign was held in New Rest at Nemato township followed by high visibility patrols in the residential areas, CBD, beachfront and R72 en route to East London and R67 to Makhanda.

80 vehicles were stopped stopped and 12 traffic fines were issued to the value of R33 430.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs after he was found with crystal meth.

A 28-year-old man was arrested after being found in possession of mandrax.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for possession of crystal meth and nyaope.

A 38 -year-old man was issued with two fines to the value of R2000 for contravention of the Liquor Act.

“The operations were effective and the community were extremely happy with the heightened police presence,” Tonjeni said

Such operations are expected to continue in other towns and districts throughout the year.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the partnerships in the fight against crime and gender based violence.

“The fight against Gender Based Violence needs to go beyond one government department, to a multi disciplinary sustained [campaign]by government departments, community, individuals, non governmental organizations, private business and more importantly, men. Police cannot win this fight alone,” she said.