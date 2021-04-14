Opening up prime time television

From 5 April, viewers of SABC3 – now S3 – have experienced a fresh new look and feel. The person behind it, Rhodes University Journalism graduate Gino Shelile, shares his vision and explains the process behind rebranding the prime-time television channel. In March, we were tasked with repositioning one of the SABC channels. Namely, SABC 3. This new look and channel positioning would launch on 5 April, 2021. The brief was to create a brand identity that would resonate with millennials that were curious, free-thinking and brave enough to pursue their dreams. The scope was quite wide, encompassing the LGBTQI+ community as well as encouraging people to travel more; care more about the environment; and be more tolerant of other religions and societal ideals. This new brand also needed to move the national broadcaster forward and appeal to audiences that subscribe to international industry-leaders such as Netflix and HBO. The logo, being the key piece of communication for the channel, needed to stand the test of time and not come across as outdated or irrelevant in, say, 5 years time. The pressure was on – to build a channel brand that would hopefully spearhead the evolution of the broadcaster into it’s new era.

The first thing we did was to collapse the age-old SABC 3 naming convention into the modern S3. We did this by simply dropping the “ABC”. It made a world of difference from a logo design point of view. We were now dealing with an acronym that was easier to shape into an icon and cooler to pronounce. This is where the work began. We had countless logo options and iterations before settling on this. It was a painstakingly long process with many back and forths until all parties involved were happy. The logo was a collaborative exercise between David Phume (Creative Director of Penthouse Media); Ballito-based logo designer Dustin Scott; and Soweto-raised, graphic designer Bheki Bandla – under direction from department heads at the SABC, Pat van Heerden, Dichaba Phalatse and Nomcebo Bhengu.

The payoff line “open up” came relatively quicker. You see, to start things off, we had used the eye as our hero. Low hanging fruit really for anyone in a visual industry. Ours was to interpret this differently. In a way, we hoped, had never been done before.

The eye is how we take in the world around us. It is what informs our understanding. It’s how we analyse, criticise and interrogate our environment. This organ is also what inspired the camera lens. The single most important tool in broadcast history.