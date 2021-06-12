Jobs available for unemployed EC youth

Unemployed youth who live in the Eastern Cape, between the ages 18 and 35 are invited to apply for 1 051 Expanded Public Works Programme job opportunities advertised on the department website www.ecdpw.gov.za.

The job opportunities available range from the EPWP maintenance programme, where the department needs 51 Supervisors with Grade 10 and two years’ supervisory experience.

The Youth Brigades Programme seeks 18 Health and Safety representatives with an Occupational Health and Safety certificate or Environment Health (a 1-year diploma in OHS will be an added advantage); 694 Monitors with grade 12 and 288 Cleaners with grade 12. A declaration of health must be signed by selected participants.

The above advertised positions have a monthly stipend and the closing date is 18 June 2021, extended from 11 June 2021.

The department also calls for youth to register for the two Youth Empowerment programmes: Accelerated Professional and Trade Competency Development Programme (APTCoD) and the National Youth Service (NYS). Both these opportunities have a closing date of 15 December 2021.

All applicants are urged to register on the Amathuba Job Portal www.amathuba.ecdpw.gov.za which can also be accessed through www.ecdpw.gov.za. Further, applicants are also required to register with Department of Employment and Labour on the following: ESSA ONLINE LINK://essa.labour.gov.za/EssaOnline/WebBeans

These EPWP programmes will run from a period of six months to three years, depending on the type of programme the candidates qualify for. The successful applicants will be placed in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Facilities and Construction Projects.

Applications must be accompanied by:

CV

Certified copy of Identity document

Certified copies of Qualifications

Amathuba Job Portal Application form which can be downloaded on www.amathuba.gov.za

Preference will be given to people from the Eastern Cape, women and people with disabilities.