Water and Sanitation bursaries for youth

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has opened its doors to young people who plan to pursue water and sanitation related qualifications next year. The Department calls on learners who are in Grade 12 or have been accepted at mainstream South African Institutions of Higher Learning within water related qualifications to apply for bursaries made available by the Department.

“Bursary applications for students with an interest in science and engineering disciplines are currently open. We urge Grade 12 learners particularly, to apply as we are in dire need of young and innovative minds to join the sector,” said the Department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

Ratau said the applications opened on 1 June 2021 and will close on 31 October 2021.

“Our bursaries are comprehensive. They cover full tuition fees, accommodation and food as per university guidance, books and stationery allowance and a monthly stipend,” Ratau added.

Bursaries will be allocated on the basis of a balanced consideration of outstanding academic performance, financial need and the relevant skills set for the water and sanitation sector.

Through the bursaries offered to students, the Department then provides employment contracts during which the bursars get relevant workplace exposure and additional training until they are ready to register as professionals with their relevant professional bodies.

For 2022, the Department said it will consider applications for first and second year of study only for the following qualifications:

BSc/BEng in Civil; Mechanical and Electrical

BSc (Hons) in Civil; Mechanical and Electrical

BSc in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences, Environmental and Water Sciences

BSc (Hons) in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences, Environmental and Water Sciences

National Diploma/BEng Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current); National Diploma in Water Care and Environmental Management and Biochemistry

“Our bursaries mainly target previously disadvantaged and impoverished persons from poverty-stricken and rural communities. We are also encouraging students with disabilities to make use of this opportunity and send through their applications,” Ratau said.

The bursary application forms can be sent by email to bursaries@dws.gov.za. For more information, students are encouraged to visit the Department’s website and social media pages.

Link to application form: https://www.dws.gov.za/LearningA/Doc/2022%20DWS%20External%20Bursary%20application%20form.pdf