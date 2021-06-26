Honouring diversity

Victoria Girls’ High School matric learners pose for a photograph with posters they made to recognise Pride Month. The school’s Diversity and Inclusivity Committee said, “We are devoted to promoting the idea of inclusivity within VG, as well as bringing to light the diverse backgrounds and identities of all our students. To recognise Pride Month we thought it would be a great opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ communities. The matric class got involved with creating various posters which have been put up around the school.” Photo supplied