Makhanda teacher vaccinations start

“Hy maak seer!”

St Mary’s Primary School teacher Charmell Williams was relieved to get her Covid-19 jab on Thursday. But… yes it was a bit sore.

There were grimacing smiles at Makhanda’s vaccination site this week as many teachers expressed relief they were finally getting their shots – but confessed to being just a little scared of injections.

“It’s burning a little bit,” said Patricia Bingham, who also teaches at St Mary’s. “But it is such a relief to finally get vaccinated. It’s such a worry. It’s very stressful being a teacher when there is Coronavirus.”

Principals, staff and education officials had high praise for the Department of Health’s Makana Subdistrict this week. In a three-day blitz at a temporary vaccination site at a local school, the Department had vaccinated 545 public school employees by 2pm on Friday 25 June.

But there’s been frustration and disappointment as some staff from local schools were turned away on Day 1 because they were not on the state’s PERSAL system; independent schools were informed that their teachers would not be included in this round of vaccinations; and what the national Department of Basic Education said would happen was different from how the rollout was implemented.

“The vaccination process has gone very smoothly,” said Department of Education Area Manager Sizwe Betela earlier today. He praised the efficiency of Department of Health’s temporary vaccination site set up at Graeme College.

“There have been no long queues, and those eligible have been processed smoothly,” he said.

A total of 545 Education Department staff had been vaccinated by 2pm Friday 25 June: 245, 205 and 95 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday respectively, Betela said.

GMDirect visited the vaccination site on Thursday 24 June. Waiting areas for checking on registration details, vaccination and monitoring were clearly marked and marshalls were there to direct recipients.

Teachers and principals were likewise impressed with the way the site was run.

“We’re sincerely grateful to the Department of Health for being so well organised,” said one school principal. “The process at the vaccination centre is efficient and professional.”

But schools expressed frustration at unclear information from the Department of Education about who was going to be vaccinated and when. “It’s been completely hit and miss,” said one principal. “Even when we receive a list of who must go and get vaccinated, it doesn’t make sense why some of our staff are on it and others are not.”

A circular to all provincial education heads, district directors, circuit managers, principals and school governing bodies (SGBs) dated 19 June sets out the categories of people to be vaccinated; what recipients need to do to be vaccinated; and what documentation they must bring for identification and verification at vaccination sites.

“All employees in the Basic Education sector are eligible to get a vaccine for the purposes of the COVID-19 vaccination programme,” states circular S3 of 2021. “The Basic Education sector refers to staff at National, Provincial, District and Circuit levels as well as public schools. This also includes independent schools.”

The circular says teachers appointed by the Department, by the School Governing Bodies (SGBs) and in the independent school sector are all eligible to be vaccinated in this phase.

So are administrative and support staff appointed by the Department; non-teaching staff appointed by the Department (drivers, cleaners, janitors, security guards, etc.); and all hostel staff appointed by the Department.

In a media briefing the day before, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga had said that in their deliberations with the Department of Health, it had been further agreed that the vaccination programme must cover school transport providers, school nutrition programme food handlers, staff who do remote learning programmes (TV and Radio); and staff of teacher unions and other contracted staff who provide security, do cleaning and other functions at schools.

But 15 school employees were turned away from the Makhanda vaccination site on Wednesday because they are not on the PERSAL system. PERSAL is the combined human resource, personnel and salary system used by all South Africa’s national and provincial government departments. Around 600 education staff in Makhanda are registered on it.

At the vaccination site on Thursday, GMD asked Betela about the contradiction between this, and the messages from the national department.

“First, this is a national problem,” Betela said. “Not just a Makhanda problem.

“The stats the Department of Health received from the Department of Education were only for educators,” Betela said.

“We are saying all education staff must be vaccinated, from teachers to cleaners, and we have collected that data. But so far it is only educators who have been uploaded to the [electronic vaccination data system (EVDS)].”

Effectively there were two lists, Betela said: those on the [PERSAL] system and those not on it.

Today, Betela said he had received a list of teachers from one of the town’s independent schools.

“The Department of Health will come back for anyone who missed being vaccinated this week,” he said.

Not catered for at all in this round of vaccinations are Grade R teachers and other early childhood development staff.

“They don’t fall under the Department of Education, but Social Development and it’s up to that Department to make sure they get vaccinated,” Betela said.

On Thursday, schools were sent a link from the District office for non-PERSAL staff to register on the EVDS; however, it appeared to be only for Nelson Mandela Bay.

On Friday, Betela said his staff were still confirming information about non-PERSAL staff at schools.

“We are still feeding this information to head office,” he said. “There are still quite a number of staff to be vaccinated.” At lunchtime on Friday, 545 had been vaccinated.

There would be “mopping up” to make sure all school staff in Makhanda get vaccinated.

Communication challenges

Health Department Subdistrict head Mohamed Docrat said the original schedule for schools vaccinations would have required more sites, and more vaccinators than the Department has available.

Instead, in consultation with the Education Department, they had decided to vaccinate in Makhanda first. Next week the schools vaccination teams will move to Port Alfred, and Klipfontein at Bushmans River Mouth.

The vaccines are delivered in batches, Docrat said.

Docrat said there had been some communication challenges, including the last minute cancellation by the school principal of a planned second vaccination site.

He said the DoH is only able to vaccinate people loaded on the EVDS. “We support the need for everyone in schools to be vaccinated, but we can only vaccinate them once they are loaded on to the system.”

The Department is tight-lipped about exactly how many vaccinations are available for education staff in the Makana Subdistrict; however, Docrat said as new tranches of the J&J vaccine arrive, more and more staff in the education sector would be vaccinated.