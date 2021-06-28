Electronic filing only for now as tax season nears

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) says its branches will be closed from 1 July. However, this will not affect the start of the Filing Season for individuals who traditionally file via eFiling or the SARS MobiApp.

In a statement on Friday 25 June, SARS said it had targeted the probable date 16 August 2021 for physical branch visits to resume; however, they would review this continuously. The move to close its physical branches comes in response to concern about rising numbers of Covid-19 cases. In terms of the Disaster Management Act, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) remains an essential service.

“The South African Revenue Service (SARS) notes with deep concern the devastating impact of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic,” The entity said in a media statement issued Friday 25 June. “With the rising case numbers and the onset of the third wave peak of the pandemic, we have decided to close our tax branches temporarily for physical visits as from Thursday 01 July 2021 . We are able to do so because the SARS digital platforms, as demonstrated during the peak of the second wave, allows taxpayers to continue to fulfil their obligations online.”

The temporary closure of the tax branches would not affect the start of the Filing Season for individuals who traditionally file via eFiling or the SARS MobiApp, SARS said. Those taxpayers were encouraged to continue doing so digitally, starting from 1 July 2021.

Branch filing would not commence on 01 July 2021, SARS said.

“At this stage, we plan to commence physical branch visits on 16 August 2021 , but will review this continuously. Taxpayers are advised not to come to a SARS branch. The branches will be closed until an announcement is made confirming the reopening date.”

During the branch closures, taxpayers who require assistance to file online would be assisted telephonically with the support of dedicated SARS staff.

“All Customs Ports of Entry will be open for frontline customs operations, but not for face-to-face client engagement other than for clearance and inspection purposes,” SARS said.

“In line with our stated commitment to modernise our systems and make it easy for taxpayers to meet their tax obligations, we continue our commitment to use technology to ensure continued service to taxpayers in a manner that ensures both the safety of our employees as well as taxpayers.”