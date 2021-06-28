Makana Ward 3 by-election announcement today

The DA says it is focusing on the upcoming local government elections and so won’t be putting resources into contesting this week’s by-election for Makana Municipality’s Ward 3. However, as of this morning, parties were still waiting to hear from the Electoral Commission whether the by-election, scheduled for Wednesday 30 June, will proceed given the Adjusted Alert Level 4 lockdown regulations announced by the President last night.
Two candidates – Zanekhaya Hoyi from the African National Congress (ANC) and Xolani Theophilus from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be contesting the Ward 3 seat. The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant when councillor Mthunzi Fatyi passed away.
The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 51.03% and Fatyi won the ward with 58.80% of valid votes.
The Makana Council has 27 seats. Currently the ANC holds 12 Ward and six PR (proportional representation) seats. The DA holds two Ward seats (Wards 8 and 4) and six PR seats. The EFF holds two PR seats and no Wards.
In response to questions from GMDirect as to why the DA is not fielding a candidate for the coming by-election, the party’s Frontier Constyituency leader Kevin Mileham said, “The DA has its eyes firmly on the local government elections in October. This by-election will have no impact whatsoever on the many service delivery issues facing Makana, and will not resolve any of the problems it is facing in the next four months.
“We therefore prefer to conserve our resources and make a concerted effort to win the ward in the October elections, and bring about real change for this ward and the municipality.”
The voting stations for the scheduled By-Election in Makana on the 30 June 2021 are Mary Waters Secondary School and the Assumption Development Centre.
Meanwhile, at a community meeting at Fingo Square yesterday, five people were elected to work with the committee towards the registration of the Makana Citizens Front to contest the upcoming local government elections.
The IEC is expected to release a statement on whether or not the by-election will proceed, latger today.
“Consultation is still under way and a statement will be released on the matter,” the Electoral Commission said in reply to GMD’s enquiry his morning.EC104_Ward 3
Eight (8) municipal ward by-election will take place in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Western Cape on Wednesday, 30 June 2021.
The by-elections will be contested by forty (40) candidates from fourteen (14) political parties, and three (3) independent candidates.
All the voting stations for the by-elections will be open from 7am to 7pm.
By-elections by Province
Eastern Cape
KwaZulu-Natal
Ward 98 in the eThekwini Municipality – ETH will be contested by four (4) candidates, namely; Nkosetsha Wiseman Nzuza from the African Freedom Revolution (AFR), Mfanafuthi Arthur Jokweni from the ANC, Sanelisiwe Sinenhlanhla Luthuli from the EFF and Roy Petros Mbonambi from Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).
The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death.
The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 63.15% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 87.06% of valid votes.
Ward 05 in the eDumbe Municipality – KZN261 will be contested by eight (8) candidates, namely; Bonginkosi Maxwell Nxusa from the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), Nhlanhla Silindiseni Dube from the African Freedom Revolution (AFR), Bongani Joseph Ngwenya from the ANC, Msawenkosi Sipho Elcana Mbokazi from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Mbhekeni Simon Nhleko from the EFF, Zama Goodenough Masondo from the IFP, Mandlenkosi Zwane from the National Freedom Party (NFP) and Hleziphi Precious Sithole from the National People’s Front (NPF).
The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s membership from party being terminated.
The voter turnout for the ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 58.87% and DA candidate won the ward with 47.55%of valid votes.
Northern Cape
Ward 01 in the Sol Plaatje Municipality – NC091 will be contested by four (4) candidates namely; Annie Gallant from the ANC, Calvin Renato Johnson from the DA, Debora Shereen Appoles from the EFF and Elton John Hoffman from the Good Party.
The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death.
The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 58.28% and the DA candidate won the ward with 52.78% of valid votes.
Western Cape
Ward 51 in the City of Cape Town Municipality – CPT will be contested by five (5) candidates namely; Wallace Vusumzi Mandindi an independent candidate ,Sakhele Fezekile Kula from the Africa Restoration Alliance (ARA),Lwazi Phakade from the ANC, Alfred Wonga Magwaca from the DA and Lindiwe Bam from the EFF.
The ward was previously represented by ANC and became vacant as a result of councillor’s death.
The voter turnout for this ward in the 11 November 2020 by-election was 22.93% and the ANC candidate won the ward with 47.25%of valid votes.
Ward 63 in the City of Cape Town Municipality – CPT will be contested by six (6) candidates namely; Ursula Denise Van Horsten-Schenker an independent candidate, Ivor Adrian Adams from the ARA, Dmitri Garcia Aloysius Jegels from the ANC, Yusuf Khan Dalwai from the AL Jama-Ah, Carmen Cecelia Veldsman from the DA, Zandile Patricia Mandoyi from the EFF.
The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death.
The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 73.13% and the DA candidate won the ward with 83.33% of valid votes.
Ward 01 in the Cederberg Municipality –WC012 will be contested by six (6) candidates namely; John Henderson Hunter from the ARA, Talita Zimri from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Azrial Mavrick Scheepers from the ANC, Salmon Daniels from the Alliance of Democratic Congress (ADC), Adriaan Pistoor from the DA, David Swart from the EFF.
The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of the councillor’s death.
The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 60.70% and DA candidate won the ward with 52.24% of valid votes.
Ward 02 in the Swartland Municipality –WC015 will be contested by five (5) candidates namely; Sidney van Rooyen an independent candidate, Adriaan Petro Markus from the ARA, Elmar Charles Matthew Apollis from the ANC, Desmond Christopher Pypers from the DA and Sosimelela Mbangatha-Magoko from the EFF.
The ward was previously represented by the DA and became vacant as a result of councillor’s resignation.
The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 58.88% and the DA candidate won the ward with 49.77% of valid votes.