Makana Ward 3 by-election announcement today

The DA says it is focusing on the upcoming local government elections and so won’t be putting resources into contesting this week’s by-election for Makana Municipality’s Ward 3. However, as of this morning, parties were still waiting to hear from the Electoral Commission whether the by-election, scheduled for Wednesday 30 June, will proceed given the Adjusted Alert Level 4 lockdown regulations announced by the President last night.

Two candidates – Zanekhaya Hoyi from the African National Congress (ANC) and Xolani Theophilus from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will be contesting the Ward 3 seat. The ward was previously represented by the ANC and became vacant when councillor Mthunzi Fatyi passed away.

The voter turnout for this ward in the 2016 Municipal Elections was 51.03% and Fatyi won the ward with 58.80% of valid votes.

The Makana Council has 27 seats. Currently the ANC holds 12 Ward and six PR (proportional representation) seats. The DA holds two Ward seats (Wards 8 and 4) and six PR seats. The EFF holds two PR seats and no Wards.

In response to questions from GMDirect as to why the DA is not fielding a candidate for the coming by-election, the party’s Frontier Constyituency leader Kevin Mileham said, “The DA has its eyes firmly on the local government elections in October. This by-election will have no impact whatsoever on the many service delivery issues facing Makana, and will not resolve any of the problems it is facing in the next four months.

“We therefore prefer to conserve our resources and make a concerted effort to win the ward in the October elections, and bring about real change for this ward and the municipality.”

The voting stations for the scheduled By-Election in Makana on the 30 June 2021 are Mary Waters Secondary School and the Assumption Development Centre.

Meanwhile, at a community meeting at Fingo Square yesterday, five people were elected to work with the committee towards the registration of the Makana Citizens Front to contest the upcoming local government elections.

The IEC is expected to release a statement on whether or not the by-election will proceed, latger today.

“Consultation is still under way and a statement will be released on the matter,” the Electoral Commission said in reply to GMD’s enquiry his morning.

Eight (8) municipal ward by-election will take place in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Western Cape on Wednesday, 30 June 2021.

The by-elections will be contested by forty (40) candidates from fourteen (14) political parties, and three (3) independent candidates.

All the voting stations for the by-elections will be open from 7am to 7pm.