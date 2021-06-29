Constitutional Court media statement and judgment: former President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma

On Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 10h00, the Constitutional Court handed down judgment in an urgent application for direct access seeking an order declaring former President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma to be in contempt of court, and sentencing him to a period of two years’ direct imprisonment.

For readers’ reference, attached are the media statement and full judgment pertaining to this matter.

Media Statement – JG Zuma Contempt Judgment

Secretary of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State v Zuma and Others (CCT 52-21) [2021] ZACC 1