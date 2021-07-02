Cops, security move into Makhanda

More than two dozen interim protection orders were served in Makhanda on Thursday 1 July – Day One of a four-day blitz on everything from Covic-19 compliance and traffic offences to drug dealing. The local law-enforcement campaign has been boosted by a multidisciplinary force comprising provincial traffic officials, personnel from private security companies and additional police.

South African Police Service Spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli would not reveal the total boosted number involved in the campaign, but said the expanded SAPS component alone totalled more than 160.

The SAPS plus ‘force multiplier’ operational unit was briefed on Parade on Thursday morning by Operational Commander, Colonel Mbulelo Pika.

By 2pm, Nkohli had reported action on illegal liquor, flouting of the Disaster Management Act regulations for funerals and drug dealing. In addition, 26 interim protection orders had been served.

Nkohli said for security reasons the police could not disclose by how much the normal local police force had been expanded, but said the boosted SAPS component for the campaign was 168.

“Extra personnel were sourced from various units and police stations across the Eastern Cape for this,” Nkohli said. Additional personnel were from the traffic police and private security companies.

As of 2pm on Thursday 1 July, Nkohli reported the following:

A total of 26 interim protection orders have been served to respondents to fight Domestic Violence and to reduce gender based violence and femicide;

Community mobilisation and education drives about gender based violence. “Police are driving through the townships and talking to the community through loudhailing, Nkohli said.

A house in Fingo Village was closed for brewing alcohol illegally and more than 30 litres of a concoction was destroyed.

Steps in terms of the Disaster Management Act were taken against the organiser of a funeral service at a church in Raglan Road.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at a house in Extension 6, Joza for dealing in mandrax. Police seized Boss mandrax tablets valued at R 3 000 as well as R775 in cash.

A number of fines were issued to residents for not wearing masks.

The day before, Wednesday 30 June, saw the launch of a major renovation and maintenance project at the Grahamstown Police Station in Beaufort Street. The upgrades will be to make the 30-year-old facility compliant with current health and safety requirements, as well as accessible for differently abled people and more user friendly to the public.

Construction of the Grahamstown Police Station was completed in 1990 and SAPS moved there from the old New Street premises in 1992. The newer Joza Police Station was occupied in 2014.

Large contingents of Public Order Police from other centres began arriving in Makhanda on Monday 28 June, ahead of the now postponed Ward 3 by-election.