Social grant payments in July

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says payments of social grants for the month of July will begin on Tuesday 6 July for old age (this includes any grants linked to these accounts) and Wednesday 7 July for disability grants age (this includes any grants linked to these accounts).

Child support, foster and care dependency grants will be paid from Thursday 8 July 2021. Payments at cash paypoints will begin on 9 July 2021.

SASSA’s response to Covid-19 pandemic

SASSA encourages all social grants beneficiaries to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures to curb the spread of this deadly virus. Beneficiaries are urged to keep social distance, wear masks that covers both the nose and mouth, and sanitize or wash their hands regularly and avoid touching their face. Further, with the spike of the 3rd wave beneficiaries are urged not to come in big numbers as their money is safe in their payment cards and can be accessed at any time when needed.

The Department of Health will also register 60-plus citizens for COvid-19 vaccination at all paypoints.

Clients for social grants related queries can contact SASSA toll free on 0800 60 10 11 or customer care line at 043 707 6300/6335 during office hours. SASSA services at local offices are as follows:

Mondays – Old Age Grants

Tuesdays – Disability Grants

Wednesdays and Thursdays – Children’s Grants

Fridays – Overflows.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to also apply online using www.sassa.gov.za and make medical assessments bookings online as well.