Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Grocott's Mail
You are at:»»Frosty morning in Makhanda
Out and about before the first rays of sun reached the valley, Eleanor Anderton took this photograph of a frost covered Kingswood College's Dold Field, looking like a frozen lake. Tuesday 6 July 2021 started off as the coldest day of the year for most of the Eastern Cape. Photo: Eleanor Anderton

Frosty morning in Makhanda

0
By on NEWS, OUR TOWN

Makhanda residents in many parts of town woke up to frost this morning. But although the early morning temperatures were the coldest yet for the year, the city wasn’t quite down to zero.

Jim Cambray recorded 2.4C in Park Road – the coldest temperature for 2021.

Dave Stoloff left his gardening gloves out overnight and this is what he found in the morning.

Frozen gardening gloves left out overnight. Photo: Dave Stoloff

SAWeather predicted a maximum of 20C for today.

Garth Sampson of the South African Weather Service’s Port Elizabeth office reports that with a series of cold fronts passing to the south of the country together with clear skies (which results in maximum outgoing heat radiation) temperatures plummeted overnight, to the coldest morning this year.

Most Eastern Cape stations recorded the lowest minimum temperature for 2021, Sampson said. The farm Buffelsfontein, near Molteno, recorded the 7th lowest temperature since 2020

In Makhanda, SAWeather predicts a slightly warmer Wednesday (4C-21C)

  Tuesday 6 July 2021 Lowest Minimum2021
Port Elizabeth Airport 4.6 4.1
Uitenhage 1.2 1.5
Patensie 2.1 4.3
Graaf Reinet -6.9 -5.8
Queenstown/Komani -6.6 -3.1
Middleton -5.8 -3.9
Jamestown -9 -6.4
Molteno/Buffelsfontein -17 -10.5
Alwal North -7.9 -5.6
Barkley East -6.8 x
Elliot -7.5 -3.3
     
     
Buffelsfontein 2020 to 2021    
Aug-13 -20.1  
Jul-14 -19.2  
Jun-14 -18.3  
Jul-14 -17.6  
Jul-19 -17.5  
Jul-14 -17.3  
06-Jul-21 -17.0  

Facebook Comments

About Author

Local journalism: first notice what's on your doorstep.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.