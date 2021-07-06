Frosty morning in Makhanda

Makhanda residents in many parts of town woke up to frost this morning. But although the early morning temperatures were the coldest yet for the year, the city wasn’t quite down to zero.

Jim Cambray recorded 2.4C in Park Road – the coldest temperature for 2021.

Dave Stoloff left his gardening gloves out overnight and this is what he found in the morning.

SAWeather predicted a maximum of 20C for today.

Garth Sampson of the South African Weather Service’s Port Elizabeth office reports that with a series of cold fronts passing to the south of the country together with clear skies (which results in maximum outgoing heat radiation) temperatures plummeted overnight, to the coldest morning this year.

Most Eastern Cape stations recorded the lowest minimum temperature for 2021, Sampson said. The farm Buffelsfontein, near Molteno, recorded the 7th lowest temperature since 2020

In Makhanda, SAWeather predicts a slightly warmer Wednesday (4C-21C)