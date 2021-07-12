Brace for chilly weather – and get ready for a little rain

Wind speeds in Makhanda today of up to 46km/h will be followed by rain tonight, according to the South African Weather Service. Up to 3mm is predicted for 8pm today, with another 5mm predicted for Tuesday 13 July, the start of a run of cold weather, with maximum temperatures of 10, 12 and 18 predicted for the next three days.

WeatherSA has warned of gale-force winds, an extreme cold front, snow, extremely high waves, and rainfall leading to flooding in the Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Eastern Cape from today, until Friday, 16 July 2021.

Below is WeatherSA’s seven-day synopsis, courtesy Garth Sampson of the agency’s Port Elizabeth office.