President to address nation on outbreaks of violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation later today, Monday, 12 July 2021, on government’s response to persistent public violence in parts of the country, Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said in a statement this afternoon.

The exact time of the President’s address would be announced shortly.

The address would follow the announcement by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) that it has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received from the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), Ntshavheni said.

The request entailed SANDF support for police operations in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

In terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, the President may authorise the deployment of the national defence force in cooperation with the police service and must inform Parliament of such employment.

“The President is on record as calling for calm and warning criminal elements that they will face the full might of law as lawlessness is brought to an end and economic activity is allowed to continue,” said Ntshavheni. “The majority of South Africans do not and should not tolerate violence, the destruction of property and the endangering of livelihoods. People are urged to report criminals by sharing videos of criminal activity with the police.

“People are also asked to pay attention to what they post on social media and to be aware that the sharing of fake news or content that incites violence and looting is a crime. It is also a crime to possess, receive and use stolen goods, or to interfere with the police in their execution of their duties,” Ntshavheni said.