Unrest suspends SASSA payments at cash paypoints

Due to the unrest in the country, that has been escalating over the past few days, the Cash In Transit (CIT) industry has informed South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) that they will not be providing any cash delivery services to the SASSA cash pay points until further notice. This is to ensure the safety of the SASSA beneficiaries as well as theirs.

Beneficiaries are urged to remain calm and await communication as to when the payment at pay points will resume. SASSA beneficiaries are reminded that their cards can be used to purchase goods or receive cash from merchants or bank ATMs.

However, beneficiaries are urged to ensure that it is safe for them to frequent any of these alternative facilities and to follow the COVID protocols at all times.

SASSA CEO requested beneficiaries not to panic and stay safe until further notice.

“We have to protect our beneficiaries as they might be caught up in the cross fire especially those in high risk areas. Payments will be made as soon as the situation is calm and it is safe,” said Totsie Memela.

Memela added that SASSA have to be careful as they have noticed increased numbers of heists against the post office and CIT vehicles in the past months.

SASSA started with their monthly payments last week on the 6th for older persons, followed by disability grants on the 7th. From the 8th all other grants payments were made. The cash pay points service was due to start today, 12 July.