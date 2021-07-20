Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
Help family and friends in need in unrest areas with virtual vouchers   

People wanting to help family and friends in need following unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal can buy virtual vouchers and send them directly to their phones.  

Vouchers are sent via SMS to a recipient’s mobile phone within an hour of placing the order. Once received, they can be used immediately for groceries at Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores nationwide.

Buying and sending a virtual voucher is simple: WhatsApp “voucher” to 087 240 5709, send a voucher via a Money Market account, or buy one online.

  • The virtual voucher can only be used in-store by entering the voucher number into the pin pad at check out.
  • Vouchers can only be redeemed once and no change is given if the purchase value is less than the voucher value. The remaining value will be loaded onto a gift card.
  • Vouchers cannot be exchanged for cash.
  • Vouchers are valid for three years.
  • In addition to virtual vouchers, customers can also send money to recipients without bank accounts at Money Market counters in selected Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores. 
