Avoid paying cash at toll plazas

In light of the protest action and large-scale looting seen across certain parts of the country over the last few days, the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) appeals to road users to help mitigate risks at toll plazas and to refrain from paying with cash, where possible.

While the situation seems to have been brought under control with the deployment of additional military resources to restore and maintain public order, SANRAL is aware of the risks associated with toll plazas potentially carrying large sums of cash.

“To this end, we appeal to road users to make use of e-tags or card payments where possible. Not only does this mitigate the risks for looting and attacking toll plazas, but while South Africa is gripped in the Third wave of Covid-19, every attempt should be made to limit the touching of shared surfaces,” said Vusi Mona, SANRAL’s General Manager of Communications and Marketing.

SANRAL continues to impose stringent health protocols at all toll plazas in line with the guidelines issued by the Department of Health to ensure the safety of its employees as well as road users.