Appeal for help after fire

Nombulelo Khathani and her mother Nontsikilelo Mancam lost everything except the clothes they were wearing in a fire that gutted their corrugated iron home in Raglan Road late on Thursday afternoon, 29 July. The fire started at the electricity meter box, Khathani said.

Destroyed in the blaze were a cupboard, and the family’s beds and bedding, a sofa, clothing and food.

Ward 10 Councillor Luyanda Sakata, who visited the family afdter the incident, asked for GMDirect’s assistance in appealing for help for the family.

“This is the second time it’s happened to them,” Sakata said. “The last time Gift of the Givers was able to help, but they no longer have a depot here. So I would like to appeal for anyone who can to lend a hand.”

If you can, please take your donation for the family to the pink house above St Philip’s Church in Raglan Road. Here’s what they need: